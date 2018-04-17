× TNReady problems may be caused by ‘deliberate attack,’ state says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State education officials say a “deliberate attack” against a software vendor is causing problems with TNReady online testing.

Tuesday is the second day for online TNReady, the state’s standardized tests, which are administered by a vendor called Questar.

Students were already reporting problems with the online system Tuesday morning.

The Tennessee Department of Education sent out a tweet stating: “It appears Questar’s data center may have experienced a deliberate attack this morning based on traffic patterns. They are resetting the system, and we have shared more info on next steps with directors of schools. We will share an update when we know more.”

Online testing has been suspended this morning in Collierville Schools, based upon the information below. Once clearance is received from TDOE, we will resume. Stand by for additional updates. https://t.co/gFFiUyBsYW — Collierville Schools (@cville_schools) April 17, 2018

Oh #TNReady. Day 2 is just as messed up – even after all the apologies and reassurances that everything was fixed and that it wasn’t a server error. Our poor kids and teachers. #DoBetter #TNnotReady pic.twitter.com/8FA9mlc41E — Mandy Pitts 🍊🏈 (@mandyjspitts) April 17, 2018