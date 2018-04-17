SCS employee investigated after child dragged off bus by feet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An elementary school employee is being investigated after allegedly forcibly removing a 7-year-old from a school bus while breaking up a fight last week, Shelby County Schools says.

The employee at Robert R. Church Elementary in Whitehaven has been removed from the school during an investigation, SCS said.

"We take any report involving student safety very seriously, and immediately reported this situation to the appropriate authorities," SCS said.

The incident allegedly happened April 12. A student captured it on cellphone video posted to Facebook by a parent.

In the video, the child can be seen screaming for his mother while being pulled by his feet off the bus by an employee.

It is not clear what prompted the incident.