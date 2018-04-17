Police searching for missing 9-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirms police are searching for a 9-year-old girl who is feared to be endangered.

Zamyriah White was reported missing Tuesday after her father, Brenton White, took her from Northaven Elementary School in the 5100 block of Circle Road.

The Sheriff’s Office tells us the victim’s mother was waiting in line to drop off Zamyriah at school at 8:30 a.m. when the suspect opened the car door and snatched the victim.

Police say the victim’s father has multiple felony warrants and has made threats to harm himself.

Officers believe Zamyriah is endangered due to the threats the suspect made.

He was seen leaving the school in a White four-door Nissan Sentra.

The license plate is c7ZCA062 2017.

Zamyriah was wearing a a pink sweater, a baby blue shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers when she was last seen.

Anyone with information can call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (901)-395-9198.