× Police: Man admits to acting as getaway driver in Poplar Avenue Huey’s robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects accused in connection to a recent armed robbery at a local Huey’s restaurant has been taken into custody.

According to the incident report, Dominique Galloway admitted to acting as the getaway driver as two others stormed the building armed with guns.

Memphis police said the two armed men, wearing all black and carrying a Hello Kitty bag, entered through the back of the restaurant around 9 a.m. and demanded money. They went to the manager’s office, held him at gunpoint and took money from the safe.

After robbing the business, they ran out the back door and fled in a black Mercury Grand Marquis with Galloway.

Authorities didn’t get a break in the case until Galloway was taken into custody in connection to another crime. It was during that interview that he allegedly admitted to his involvement in the robbery.

He was charged with aggravated robbery.

The other two suspects have not been identified. If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

35.149534 -90.048980