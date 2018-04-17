× Police: Infiniti Night Club shooters caught on surveillance videos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New surveillance video has been released of three suspects accused of opening fire in the parking lot of Infiniti Night Club over the weekend.

That business is located at 2536 North Watkins.

The video shows the suspects walking single file in front of parked cars just before midnight Saturday. The man in the very front appears to be talking on a cellphone as his buddy behind him stuffs something in his front pocket.

A little over an hour later, police say the suspects began firing shots at each other while in the parking lot.

At least one juvenile was injured when a bullet struck him/her in the stomach. They were rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

If you can help police in this case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

