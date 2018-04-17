Pass It On: A school worker receives help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A school worker is dedicated to the children he serves, but when he hit some hard time his school co-workers came to the rescue.

Varian Baker wears several different hats.

Local wrestling fans see him as "Big V," football players at Treadwell Middle School know him as coach but in the cafeteria he's a school worker who loves helping kids.

Recently Baker went through a hard time.

Our play maker Dominique tells us what's going on with "Big V."

"He works well with the kids, he's a wrestler and he donates his time as a coach with the kids as well. But Varian also came into a little hard time. He was in a couple of car wrecks, kind of back to back. He was in two car wrecks," Dominique said.

With no car getting to work has been a challenge.

"He was using Uber. That was costing him money, but he was still trying to make sure he got there," Dominique said.

Baker could definitely use some help, so let's 'Pass It On.'

He will receive $300 from News Channel 3 and an additional $300 from our anonymous donor in Nesbit, MS for a total of $600.

We hit the hallways of Treadwell Elementary and headed towards the lunch room where Baker was gifted $600.

"Thank you," he said.

He says the cash comes at a good time.

"Recently I've had high blood pressure, was just in a wreck and got diagnosed with diabetes," Baker said.

He is struggling with health issues and needs to find a reliable car.

Hopefully our 'Pass It On' cash and the love and concern from his co-workers will ease his burden.