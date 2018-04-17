Mississippi River Commission holds meeting to discuss community issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn.-- We call it the mighty Mississippi and on Tuesday those representing communities in the Mid-South met to talk about how the Mississippi River and surrounding smaller tributaries affect communities after a round of flooding like we just saw.

Spokespeople gave their input and then Generals with the US Army Corps of Engineers and the Mississippi River Commission then present to Congress about what areas need assistance.

It wasn't long ago we saw the high waters of the Mississippi River. The racing water was seen in the downtown Memphis area.

However the effects of the Mississippi are felt throughout communities in the Mid-South and across the Country.

On Tuesday morning WREG was in a Mississippi River Commission Meeting.

Major General Richard Kaiser, Commanding General of the Mississippi Valley Division US Army Corps of Engineers and President of the Mississippi River Commission is one of the people leading the meeting. Those in attendance represent communities surrounding the iconic river and were there to talk about it's affects on their area. "What we hear in there again I will write a letter to each one of those brave Americans who stood up and told us what their perspectives are and I'll respond to those and we'll take those concerns as a commission and bring them to Congress and say here's what we're hearing on the river and here's our recommendation more importantly," explained Major General Kaiser. We heard from people from Arkansas, west Tennessee and Mississippi. Allen Latimer, the mayor of Horn Lake spoke to the commission. "The Corps of Engineers in the past has provided studies to assist us in the flooding of Horn Lake Creek and the minor creeks that flow into it," he said. Talking about growth in his area Latimer talked about the need for a study to figure out how to best combat flooding in his area. "We're utilizing every asset we can get," he explained. Major General Kaiser talked about the importance of hearing from the community so the US Army Corps of Engineers can work to mitigate issues. He referenced map show the Mississippi River has meandered over hundreds of years. "You couldn't work or raise a family within 80 miles of this river without the work that we have done. So the people that provided testimony today have their own perspectives with what needs to be done with the river."

The commission has been in existence since 1879.

Those who attended the meeting were also able to take a boat ride to Tunica, MS to talk about impacts as well.