Marianna, Arkansas man accused of trying to get teen to send inappropriate photos

MARIANNA, Ark. -- Russell McBride from Marianna, Arkansas is charged with internet stalking of a child after investigators say the 52-year-old contacted someone on the internet he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

They say he asked to be friends and smoke marijuana together, and reportedly made sexual advances towards her and her 13-year-old friend.

Investigators would not say how long the online conversations went on, but did tell WREG he sent inappropriate photos and videos to the teen and asked for them in return even suggesting she snap the explicit photos in her school bathroom.

McBride reportedly tried to meet the child several times, but never showed up.

Detectives said McBride lives on Martin Luther King street in Marianna with his mother.

They executed a search warrant on Monday where they say they seized several weapons and electronic devices.

In a statment, investigators say McBride admitted to the inappropriate behavior, but claimed, "he was only trying to `investigate` the situation further, thinking the child was wanting money or trying to rob him."

"I`m glad they got him because I got grand kids who live over here. There`s other children in the neighborhood," said one woman in the neighborhood who asked to keep her identity hidden.

She said her family had problems with McBride, but never expected this kind of behavior.

"That is why all parents need to keep an eye on your children!" she said.

The First Judicial District Drug Task Force is leading the case, and said they expect more charges to follow.

McBride is being held in the St. Francis County jail.

He'll appear in court Wednesday where his bond will be set.