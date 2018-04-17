Live at 9: The Skeleton Krew, digital spring cleaning & predatory lending

National leaders talk race, diversity

A national conference brings more than 225 African American leaders to the Bluff City this week.

President and CEO of AFBE Susan Taylor Batten and Cedric Brown from the Kapor Center for Social Impact.

Digital spring cleaning

Spring cleaning isn’t just for your home. The Better Business Bureau is also recommending you fine tune your digital platforms as well.

Aaron Lamey with Tech 901 explains why it’s so important and how to do it on Live at 9.

Protecting yourself from predatory lending

Did you know that Shelby County actually tops the state with the most predatory lending offices? Amy Schaftlein of United House explains how to protect yourself.

The Skeleton Krew

The Skeleton Krew is an award winning band from Jackson and now you get the change to see them live right here in Memphis.

Band members Hunter Cross and Cameron Briley perform for us in the Live at 9 studio.

SoundCloud: The Skeleton Krew