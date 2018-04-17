Former MPD officers indicted on federal charges after undercover drug operation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two former Memphis police officers who are accused of conspiring to deliver heroin for money have been indicted on federal drug charges.

Kevin Coleman and Terrion Bryson were both indicted Tuesday.

In light of the charges, many of the cases the former officers were involved in are now being looked into.

The district attorney is performing these checks, which could lead to people who are currently locked up walking free.

Police say Coleman, who was on-duty and Bryson, who was off-duty, met with an undercover officer who was posing as a drug courier at Riverside and Carolina April 5.

The two are accused of using a patrol car to escort that officer to a storage facility in Whitehaven where drugs were dropped off.

Police say Coleman and Bryson were paid $9,000 for their help.

U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant says rooting out corruption is essential to keeping the public's trust.

"We want to make sure that everyone has faith and confidence in the honest and hardworking law enforcement officers. The vast majority of whom do their jobs everyday in such a way that we can be proud," Dunavant said.

Coleman is also charged with stealing money from other undercover officers who were posing as drug dealers.

Both men face a minimum of 10 years in federal prison.

While Bryson is relatively new to the force, Coleman has been an officer for a long time.

That means the district attorney has a lot of cases to look at.