Employees track down suspect after teen carjacked outside grocery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some supermarket employees turned detectives Monday afternoon after police say a man carjacked a 17-year-old outside a grocery store in the Westwood area.

The teen’s mother was shopping inside Gordin’s Food and Butcher Shoppe on South Third Street when it happened.

“My son asked for the keys to my car to go get my cell phone. He came back about three to five minutes later screaming and saying someone had placed a gun to his head and stole the car,” said Charmaine Drain.

Employees at the grocery store recognized the suspect from a description and said they had even given him odd jobs at the store.

Police say those employees drove around the neighborhood and found Lozie Boddie at West Levi and McCain — moments after he crashed the stolen car into another vehicle.

“I was very angry. I asked him why would pull a gun on my son. My son, he is a child and he said, ‘Well, I didn’t hurt him,'” said Drain.

Police say Boddie had several felony warrants was driving with a suspended license.

He is now facing several additional charges including robbery and theft.

Police have not said if they found a gun in his possession.