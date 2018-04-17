× Crooks pretend to help stranded motorist before turning the tables

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The people who a man thought were offering him help, ended up being violent crooks.

The victim told police his car broke down near Macon and Graham. He was pushing the vehicle down the street when James Bennett and Justin Peve reportedly approached him.

The man said he thought they were going to help him until one of them stated they “were going to help him, but not in the way he thinks.”

As one man stood as lookout, the other put a hand behind his back implying he had a weapon, shoved the man against the vehicle, and began going through the victim’s pockets.

It was at that point police came upon the scene and stopped the robbery in progress.

Officers did locate a knife in Bennett’s pocket, the police report stated.

Both men were charged with attempted aggravated robbery.