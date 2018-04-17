Company to invest $5.4 million in Whitehaven park revitalization project

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Whitehaven residents and visitors will soon have a new place to enjoy the great outdoors.

On Monday, BlueCross Blue Shield of Tennessee announced a $5.4 million investment that will be used to revitalize David Carnes Park. It’s all part of their Healthy Place Initiative.

A total of $4.5 million of that money will go towards the improvements. The rest will be used for upkeep.

“The BlueCross Healthy Place program shares one of our top priorities: healthy, inviting public spaces for our citizens. That’s why we’re so grateful for this partnership with the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Health Foundation, and we’re looking forward to enhancing this park for neighbors here in Whitehaven,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

Finalized plans could include athletic fields, walking tracks, playgrounds and fitness areas.