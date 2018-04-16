Young mother, 3-month-old son reported missing in Dyer County
DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert after a 17-year-old mom and her infant son disappeared over the weekend.
According to authorities, Jessie Weaver and three-month-old Tyson Weaver were last seen on Saturday at 12:40 p.m. heading down David Drive in Dyer County.
They were both seen getting into a white semi truck.
If you know anything that could help law enforcement, call (731) 285-2802.
36.091230 -89.409164