× Young mother, 3-month-old son reported missing in Dyer County

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert after a 17-year-old mom and her infant son disappeared over the weekend.

According to authorities, Jessie Weaver and three-month-old Tyson Weaver were last seen on Saturday at 12:40 p.m. heading down David Drive in Dyer County.

They were both seen getting into a white semi truck.

If you know anything that could help law enforcement, call (731) 285-2802.