Tennessee American Job Center to host monthly Career Readiness Days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee American Job Center will soon be hosting a monthly Career Readiness Day to help job seekers in the Mid-South.

There will be several workshops covering various topics including how to create a resume, how to network and utilizing online resources. Seats are filled on a first come, first served basis.

The first Career Readiness Day will take place on Thursday, April 19th at the Tennessee American Job Center at Hickory Hill. The facility is located at 4240 Hickory Hill Road.

Workshops:

American Job Center Services Overview 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

How to Optimize Jobs4TN.gov 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

How to Create the Best Resume 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Job Interview Best Practices 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Networking towards Your First Job 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

If you can not attend the event, you’re more than welcome to visit one on one with a career specialist any time throughout the day.

For more information, call (901) 543-7724 or (901) 365-3205.