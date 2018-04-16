× Teens killed in overnight gas station shooting in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. — Two teens were shot and killed overnight at a gas station in Middle Tennessee.

Lebanon police said the shooting happened at the Pilot gas station not far from Interstate 40 shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday.

Once on the scene, officers discovered Jacob Doughten, 19, suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. He was taken to Tennova Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

As officers were investigating, a second subject – this time a 15 year old- was brought by private vehicle to the same hospital. He later died from his injuries as well.

A second teenager was taken into custody in connection to the shooting. He was found at a restaurant not far from the shooting scene.

The Lebanon Police Department did not release his name.