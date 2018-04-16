Possible changes to Career And Technology Education Program could impact 300,000 teachers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There's concern among Shelby County School teachers that their jobs could be in Jeopardy.

This concern comes after a letter went out to teachers in the system's Career and Technical Education Program.

Some 300,000 teachers could be impacted by changed to the CTE program.

An CTE instructor at Kingsbury High School received a letter that informed her her job will be 'excessed,' but she will retain a position with SCS for the 2018-2019 school year.

"That means they will have a job for one year. It does not explain to them what that job will be. It does not explain to them where they will be. All they know is they are told they will have a job. That could include custodial services, it could include food services. It could include a number of things," Keith Williams, Executive Director with Memphis Shelby County Education Association, said.

Williams is upset Shelby County Schools has not discussed what changes will be coming to a program Williams calls a crucial vocational track for students who have opted no to go to college.

"Those kinds of courses can take students directly into careers," Williams said.

He says he is concerned the district will drop some of those courses and will replace them with programs recommended by the Southern Educational Resources Board.

SCS Vice Chair Stephanie Love told WREG she could not discuss potential changes to the CTE Program.

"As a board we have not voted on this, ao at this time I think it's premature to actually comment on what changes will happen and what changes won't happen," Love said.

She says she was unaware that employee reassignment forms had been sent to CTE teachers until we her one.

"If teachers are receiving papers saying they'll be reassigned to another job based on something that has not been presented to the board, then I think that's something that we as a board need to look into," she said.