Rudd: U of M to begin this week on parking, bridge and plaza construction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — University of Memphis President David Rudd says work will begin in just a few days on several major construction projects that will change the face of the campus.

Construction begin Wednesday on a six-level parking garage on Southern, Rudd said Monday. The university has said the parking structure will hold more than 1,100 vehicles.

A new cable-stayed land bridge will take students from the parking structure, over Southern Avenue and the railroad tracks, and into a new amphitheatre that will be built on the existing campus mall on the north side of the tracks.

Rudd says that part of the project will begin May 1.

The train and traffic on Southern have caused problems for students trying to get from the Southern parking lots to the campus for decades.

The university has previously said work would begin last fall. Rudd did not mention an updated timetable for completion.

Electrical and utility preparation for parking garage, land bridge, plaza & amphitheater complete

Foundation construction for parking garage begins April 18

New bridge landing and amphitheater work begins May 1 — Dr. M. David Rudd (@UofMemphisPres) April 16, 2018