× Problems reported in online TNReady tests

Some Tennessee schools reported problems logging in to the online TNReady testing system Monday, but state education officials said the issues were not widespread and were resolved.

Online testing resumed in Tennessee after a vendor’s system crashed two years ago, forcing Tennessee students to return to pencil and paper for state standardized tests.

“We share the frustration that some students had challenges logging into Nextera this morning,” the Tennessee Department of Education tweeted Monday.

“Questar has fixed this issue, and thousands of students are on the platform now. Over 25,000 students have successfully completed TNReady tests as of this point today. … No server has crashed, and the issue was not statewide. This issue was not related to volume. Testing has resumed.”

It is not clear whether any Mid-South districts faced testing problems.

We share the frustration that some students had challenges logging into Nextera this morning. Questar has fixed this issue, and thousands of students are on the platform now. Over 25,000 students have successfully completed TNReady tests as of this point today. 1/2 — TN Dept of Education (@TNedu) April 16, 2018