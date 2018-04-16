Police searching for suspect after 1 shot, 5 others hurt in bar shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for answers after a shooting at Infiniti Sports Bar and Grill in Frayser left six people injured.

One person was wounded and five others were injured while trying to escape.

Memphis resident Whitney Wallace says she relates to happened all too well.

"On Dec. 1, 2013 I received a call saying that my brother has been shot," Wallace said.

Victor Wallace has just celebrated his birthday before he was gunned down outside of the bar.

Whitney says she is left with chilling memories in the parking of the bar that she will never forget.

"It sill hurts. I deal with this every day," she said.

Five years later, she says police have still not identified the shooter.

When she found out more than 30 shell casings were found after the shooting, she pleaded for a change.

"It's a problem, because there are children left without a father, sister left without a brother and a mother left without a son," Wallace said.

We reached out to the man who says he was hosting a party at Infiniti Sports Bar and Grill when the shooting happened.

He said everyone was having a good time and that what happened outside has nothing to with what happened inside.

We also reached out to the owner and haven't heard back yet.