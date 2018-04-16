Police say woman tried to run down people at funeral reception

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is facing eight counts of aggravated assault after police say she tried to hit a group of people with her car.

It happened Saturday night in the 1300 block of Ridgeway Street in South Memphis during a funeral reception.

Larry Harper said around 100 people gathered at his home for his grandfather's funeral when his cousin's girlfriend, Shuna Shell, began causing trouble.

" She was fighting with people, because she was trying to drag those kids," said Harper.

April Alexander, who was attending the funeral reception, said Shell had been drinking and they were trying to stop her from driving off with her two young children.

"We got the kids from her and told her she can't take those kids because you are very intoxicated," said Alexander.

Alexander said that's when Shell got into her car and slammed into a vehicle parked on the street and then went airborne through some bushes.

Alexander was standing right behind her car with several others when it happened.

"There were kids in the yard. If the bushes hadn't been there she would have come right through and hit those kids. Anything could have happened," said Alexander.

Alexander said Shell also pulled a BB gun on a relative who came to pick up her kids and that Shell was driving without a license, insurance or a proper tag on her car.

So far, Shell is only facing charges of aggravated assault.