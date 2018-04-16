× Penny adds 2 more signees to 2018 class

MEMPHIS — University of Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway added the fourth and fifth signees to his first recruiting class.

Hardaway announced Monday that 6-6 guard Antwann Jones, a four-star recruit from Orlando’s Oak Ridge High, and Isaiah Maurice, a 6-10 forward/center from South Plains (Texas) Junior College, have signed.

Jones was a consensus Top 100 prospect in the 2018 class and Maurice helped lead South Plains to the NJCAA national title last season.

The additions of Jones and Maurice give the Tigers five newcomers since the late national signing period began April 11. They follow earlier signees Alex Lomax, Jayden Hardaway and Tyler Harris.

Here’s a look at Jones and Maurice:

Antwann Jones 6-6 Orlando Oak Ridge High

Jones is ranked the No. 18 shooting guard in the nation and the No. 80 player overall. He is a consensus Top 100 prospect in the 2018 class. . . . ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports list him as a four-star recruit. . . . Jones led Oak Ridge to the Orange County Class 9A state championship. Oak Ridge won its first state title with a 71-60 victory over Wellington in the championship game in early March. Oak Ridge finished 30-4. . . . In the state semifinal against West Orange, Jones finished with 30 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks. . . . Jones is ranked the No. 18 shooting guard in the nation and 80th overall. . . . He missed the first part of the season after fracturing a bone in his right hand in October. He returned to the court in December. . . . Jones is a former Texas A&M signee.

Isaiah Maurice 6-10 F/C South Plains (Texas) Junior College

Maurice spent two years at Kansas State. . . . He spent the 2015-16 season as a redshirt and averaged 8.8 minutes and 3 points per game as a redshirt freshman during the 2016-17 season. . . . During a four-game stretch in March of his redshirt freshman season, Maurice made 12 of 16 shots. . . . At South Plains last season, he averaged 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game and shot 48.5 percent from 3-point range. . . . Helped lead South Plains to the NJCAA national championship.