Mother tied up in field, baby abandoned in car in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating after a child was abandoned in rural Haywood County and the mother dumped in a field just yards away.

Deputies discovered the car late Friday evening on Currie Road. The only person inside, they said, was the young child who was asleep in the back seat.

The child’s mother was found several yards away. She was partially tied up in a field and had a pair of boxers pulled over her head, authorities said.

At this time, it’s believed the two victims were taken from their Madison County home and driven to that location. Authorities did not have a motive for the incident.

Both individuals are expected to be okay, CBS affiliate WBBJ reported.