Midtown couple receiving anonymous letters about BLM sign in their yard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A Memphis couple is on edge after receiving multiple anonymous letters about having 'Black Lives Matter' signs in their yard.

Alisha Wall said she put a 'Black Lives Matter' sign in her yard to show support for the movement and her nephew.

“I think racism is still a big deal and when people see him they see a black man and I don’t want him to be the next Trayvon Martin or any of the other people who’ve been killed," said Wall.

Last year, someone stole that sign from their Midtown lawn.

“It’s right by the street, so it doesn’t take anything to pull right over and grab it," she said.

Wall replaced it and was ready to move on until she got an anonymous letter in the mail.

It says 'ALL LIVES MATTER' on a notecard in capital letters.

Then months later, they got another one that says 'ALL LIVES STILL MATTER.'

“This time they still matter, which they already do," said Wall about the second letter.

The stamp is a picture of the National Museum of African American history and culture.

“It’s almost making a statement.”

And two days ago, a third letter came. The return address says 'MLK50.' It again says 'ALL LIVES MATTER.'

“I was just astonished, like we got another one? It’s creepy. It feels like somebody’s been watching you," said Wall.

Political signs can be seen all over their neighborhood, but the Black Lives Matter ones are all this anonymous person seems to have a problem with.

Wall said she wishes the person would agree to have a conversation about the movement, comparing it to all the forms of cancer out there.

“If they could just see it as yes, all cancers matter, but we’re bringing attention to breast cancer because it hasn't been as funded, it’s not as taken care of, we need to bring it to light to get it more funding, more awareness so people are checking more -- that’s all it is.”

Wall said police told her the letters aren’t threatening enough for them to investigate.

She said she's going to go to the post office to see if they can stop them from being sent.