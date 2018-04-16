Manhunt Monday: Who killed Laronzo Davis?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A South Memphis murder remains unsolved and family members say they need the community's help.

Carolyn Miller's faith is strong, but nothing can take away the pain a mother feels when she has to bury her child.

"I just pry and ask God for strength every day to make it through and take it day by day," Miller said. "Some nights I cry myself to sleep."

Memphis police say 28-year-old Laronza Davis was killed in November 2017 when someone sprayed his car with bullets.

Officers say it happened in South Memphis at Crump Avenue and Mississippi.

"I just want to know who did this and why they did it," Miller said.

Family members say Davis had just left the College Park Apartments moments before someone pulled up along side of his car and pulled out a gun.

Officers say David tried to get away but couldn't. He lost control of his car and crashed into a concrete wall.

"We don't know if he was the target," his mother said.

Davis and his passenger were both shot, but the passenger survived.

Miller says her son didn't have any enemies. She says her son took part in a peace rally the week before his murder.

She says the shooter destroyed her life when he took her son's. "I pray every day about this."

Despite the pain that fills Miller's heart, she won't allow hate and anger to consume her life.

She had a message for the people that killed her son.

"I'm praying for you. I'm not mad at you, but I need my closure. For me to have peace, you need to turn yourself in," Miller said.

If you know who killed Loronzo Davis call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.