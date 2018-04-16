Live at 9: Redeveloping Uptown, cooking with Chef Elle & Wheels 2 Heal

Uptown’s redevelopment

The plan to redevelop the Uptown neighborhood is one of the most ambitious projects in Memphis history, and the county wants your input on how it’s all going to be done.

Andrew Murray, the director of Planning and Community Development and Tanja Mitchell from the Shelby County Community Redevelopment Agency talks about how you can be heard.

Three things: Car accidents

We have three things you can do to protect yourself legally if you’re in a car accident.

Quinton Thompson and Ruchee Patel are here in the studio to give you some tips.

Wheels 2 Heal

A new group in Memphis called Friends of Gilda’s Club is working to help care givers of cancer patients. Kevin Caffman and Larry Tolbert rolled into the WREG parking lot to tell us more about their upcoming Wheels 2 Heal event.

Cooking with Chef Elle

Local farmer’s markets are in full swing and that means there are a lot of tasty new recipes to try. Chef Elle Green shows us one simple dish that your family is sure to love.