Estranged husband of fallen Memphis officer arrested in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — The estranged husband of fallen Memphis police officer Martoiya Lang was arrested over the weekend.

Darius Lang was arrested in Olive Branch and is accused of violating an order of protection.

Memphis Police officer Martoiya Lang was killed in 2012 while trying to execute a search warrant for drugs at a home.

At the time of her death, she was going through a divorce with Darius Lang.

Records show 39-year-old Lang has bonded out the Desoto County Jail.

Lang was booked around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. He bonded out just a few hours later.

We called Lang to get his side of the story Monday. There was no answer so we left a message.

The details surrounding his arrest are unclear.

WREG reached out to the Olive Branch Police Department for details but have not heard back.

This is not the first time Lang has been in the news.

Several years ago there was a public custody battle between Lang and the family of his wife.

Records show an order of protection was also listed against him in 2007.

In 2008 he was arrested for aggravated burglary and resisting arrest, at the time he had warrants for stalking and criminal trespass.