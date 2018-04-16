City cleans up debris in South Memphis after residents complain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One South Memphis neighborhood is much happier after debris was removed, but they were dealing with the eyesore for awhile.

Late Monday afternoon, a city of Memphis truck picked up tree branches that were piled along the side of the road after WREG got involved.

Before it was cleaned up, there were yards of debris in the South Memphis neighborhood.

We counted at least 10 homes that had bags of leaves or bundles of branches that was waiting to be collected while driving along Leacrest Avenue.

"It's real frustrating," neighbor Ira Lewis said.

Lewis contacted WREG at his wits end. He says he didn't know what to do.

He's lived on the street for 46 years.

"You want it to look nice. My house doesn't cost $300,000, but it's a home. I want it to look as good as I can make it," Lewis said.

When we talked to him Monday morning, he said a lot of the piles have been sitting outside for nearly two months.

He waited three weeks before he finally decided to call the city.

"I started calling on March 20, and I called every day of the week," he said. "The debris sat here so long that the bags are dried rotten."

We reached out to the city of Memphis, a spokesperson acknowledged they're experiencing delays in the area and planned to send a crew out in the next 24 hours.

But they were faster than that and had the debris cleaned up in a few hours.

With a clean yard, Lewis said he's pleased. "I'm glad News Channel 3 came out and saw about it."

An important message is the city can't help if they don't know about something, so make sure you contact them with problems.