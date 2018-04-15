× Police: Man arrested for stealing SMART Board from elementary school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 38-year-old man was arrested for stealing a SMART Board from an elementary school, according to the Memphis Police Department.

According to the report, police Brian Edward Hamm was arrested Saturday for burglarizing Cherokee Elementary School in the 3000 block of Kimball Avenue in October 2017.

A school employee told officers the suspect entered the school from a side window and took the 55 inch computer valued at $4,000.

Officers on the scene were able to get fingerprints from the side window.

Hamm is charged with felony burglary of a building. His bond was set at $30,000.