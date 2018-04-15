× MPD: One person in critical condition after nightclub shooting

Memphis, Tenn. — One man is in critical condition after a shooting at a Memphis nightclub.

Memphis police say the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at the Infiniti Club, in the 2500 block of N. Watkins.

One man was shot and taken to a nearby fire station. When he arrived at the fire station, he was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Memphis police say this is an ongoing investigation, and that no arrests have been made at this point.

Memphis police also say that five people were injured in car crash after they tried to get away from the club.