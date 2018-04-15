Crittenden County Sheriff: Police investigating shooting in Turrell, AR
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen tells WREG police are investigating a shooting in Turrell, AR after a man was shot Sunday morning.
The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.
Sheriff Allen said the man didn’t tell authorities exactly where the shooting occurred, but he did say the suspect was in a blue car.
This is an ongoing investigation.
We will update you as more information becomes available.