× Crittenden County Sheriff: Police investigating shooting in Turrell, AR

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen tells WREG police are investigating a shooting in Turrell, AR after a man was shot Sunday morning.

The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Sheriff Allen said the man didn’t tell authorities exactly where the shooting occurred, but he did say the suspect was in a blue car.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information becomes available.