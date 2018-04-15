Cordova residents want ‘unsafe’ potholes fixed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORDOVA, Tenn. — Residents in one Cordova neighborhood say the potholes are dangerous.

After filing complaint after complaint neighbors reached out to WREG for help.

For six months, neighbors have told the city about the problem, but so far they've only seen cones and markings.

Carmen Coleman says it makes the neighborhood look bad, and now it's getting to the point that it's unsafe.

"It's even hard to maneuver around. We've had to tell our kids to watch out. We moved here for safety purposes and my daughter fell in the hole on her bike," Coleman said. "It's a hazard. It would be nice if someone fixed it."

She says no vehicles have been damaged but fears the potholes will spread if they aren't fixed right away.

Wreg has reached out to the city.

This is a developing story. We will continue to follow this.