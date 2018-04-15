× City Watch: Memphis Police searching for woman who left hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch alert has been issued for a woman who is feared to be endangered.

Police say Rebekkah Coleman was last seen Saturday around 6 p.m. when she walked away from Methodist University Hospital in the 1200 block of Union.

Coleman hasn’t been seen or located since.

She suffers from a mental condition that requires medication.

Coleman is described as 5 feet 5 inches and 150 pounds. She had a shaved head and was wearing a hospital gown when she was last seen.

If anyone has information about Coleman’s whereabouts call Memphis Police at (901)-545-2677.