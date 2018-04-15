× Car crash in Berclair leaves one person in critical condition

Memphis, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating a car crash that left one man in critical condition.

Police say the crash happened at around 12:14 a.m. Sunday morning, at the intersection of Macon and Graham.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was traveling south on Graham, ran the stop light at Macon and ended up crashing into a tree.

Memphis fire arrived on the scene and transported the driver to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.