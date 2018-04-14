× Police respond to bomb threat at Austin Peay Walmart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police looked into a bomb threat Saturday evening at the Austen Peay Walmart.

According to police, a threat was called in at the Walmart at 3950 Austin Peay Highway.

The shopping center was evacuated as a precaution, police say.

Millington Police Officials also confirm that they cleared the Millington Kroger after a Bomb threat was made.

Millington Police say they did not find anything. Memphis Police say also say they didn’t find anything.

The building has been cleared and is open to the public again.