Olive Branch Police search for missing teen

Olive Branch, Miss. — The Olive Branch Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Olive Branch Police say Breonna Elisabeth Lewis was last seen on April 11 at around 7:40 a.m., in the area of Olive Branch High School.

Lewis was last seen wearing black pants with teal designs, black boots and a multi-colored sweater.

She is around 5-feet-2-inches tall, with light brown, shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes.

Police say Lewis also has a light scar on her cheek.

If you have seen Breonna, please call the Olive Branch Police Department at 662-895-4111.