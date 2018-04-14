× New footage of West Memphis baby-shower brawl may clear off-duty officer’s name

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.— New footage may help clear an off-duty West Memphis Police officer’s name after being charged in a baby-shower brawl.

The group facing charges in a West Memphis baby shower brawl are speaking out—in hopes of clearing the off-duty officer’s name.

The family says they didn’t throw the first punch and the off duty officer wasn’t drinking at all, police say a different story story

A video paints a different picture. Where you can see the officer getting punched by someone inside of a hotel room.

This all happened back on March 24th as Wendi Schuchardt prepared for a baby shower the family was getting ready to have at the hotel

for her daughter.

Schuchardt was arrested and ended up fired after the fight but Dewayne Robinson who was also involved says everyone involved was defending his pregnant sister.

“As I look back over it I do realize that the situation could have been handled differently if police would have been there if West Memphis police would have responded when I called them and came when I called them none of this would have happened,” Robinson said.

The guests involved in the fight were not charged with anything but they were kicked out of the hotel.

The off duty officer—Robinson and his pregnant sister are all facing charges for the fight.