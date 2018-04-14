× Female in critical condition after multiple car crash on interstate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A female was thrown from her vehicle after a multiple cars crash on I-55 near Mississippi-Tennessee state line, police say.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Memphis Police say the woman ejected from her car was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transporation, the Northbound traffic is affected with the left lane blocked.

The Southbound traffic is also affected with the left lane blocked.

TDOT expects to clear the accident by 4:30 p.m.