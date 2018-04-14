× MPD: Second suspect in March shooting in Southeast Memphis arrested

Memphis, Tenn. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a homicide that took place at the end of March.

18-year-old Demerrick Porter has been arrested in the shooting death of Christopher Smith. The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Cognac Cove on March 28. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim, who had been shot in the leg, was transported to the hospital and later released.

Porter has been charged with second-degree murder, criminal attempt second-degree murder, employment of a firearm during the commission of a violent felony and theft of property. He was taken into custody on April 12.

The first suspect arrested was Jaelen Bell, who was taken into custody on Friday, April 6.

Bell was captured when he and another man stole a car and led police on a brief chase.

Upon arrest, Bell confessed to shooting Smith and the other victim because they were “following his car for several blocks.”

Bell was charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm, theft of property, intentionally evading arrest in a vehicle and evading arrest.

Months prior to this arrest, Bell was arrested and charged unlawful possession of a gun after recording himself walking through Oak Court Mall with a gun. Those charges were later dismissed.