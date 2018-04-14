× Justice is near 7 years after Holly Bobo disappears

Nashville, TN (WSMV) — Holly Bobo was last seen seven years ago today, April 13, 2011.

It’s been a slow and long journey since she disappeared, and it’s not over yet.

The case began when Holly Bobo disappeared from her home on the morning of April 13.

Almost three years later investigators made an arrest.

In February 2014, Zach Adams was charged with kidnapping and first degree murder.

Two months later, Jason Autry, who became a key witness for the state, was arrested on the same charges.

Definitive proof that Holly Bobo had died came on Sept. 7, 2014 when a man looking for ginseng found her skull and some of her bones in the woods.

Two weeks after that Dylan Adams, Zach Adams’ brother, was also arrested.

After man twists and turns, the Bobo family and the Decatur County community are one step closer to justice.

After a trial in September 2017, Zach Adams was convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

Shortly after that, Dylan Adams took a plea deal and is looking at serving 35 years in prison.

As for Jason Autry, he’s still awaiting trial, or as some legal experts think, may be waiting on a plea deal to be finalized.