Armed robbery suspect shot during "struggle" with police

Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Saturday morning.

Memphis police were responding to an armed robbery call at the Exxon gas station in the 4600 block of S. Third. The suspect robbed the store and fled the scene in a black Chrysler.

Officers spotted the robbery suspect at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Millbranch. Police say that the suspect got involved in a “struggle” in the 4500 block of Millbranch.

The suspect was shot during that struggle.

Police say officers recovered one gun at the scene.

The suspect is in stable condition. The officer was not injured.