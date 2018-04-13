× West Memphis officer arrested after baby-shower brawl

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — An officer with the West Memphis Police Department was arrested after she allegedly assaulted another woman during her daughter’s baby shower.

It happened March 24 at the Clarion hotel, where Wendi Schuchardt was off-duty attending her daughter’s baby shower. Her daughter was also working the front desk at the hotel.

According to West Memphis Police, a couple staying at the hotel came in and said something to the daughter that Schuchardt didn’t like. Words were exchanged.

Video footage shows Schuchardt then following the couple to their room, where a fight broke out between the two women. Schuchardt put the other woman in a choke hold, police said. Injuries were minor.

Shuchardt and the other couple had both been drinking, police said. The other couple were not charged.

Schuchardt has been with the West Memphis Police Department for 5-and-a-half years, and has spent the last year as resource officer at East Junior High.

She didn’t have other discipline issues, police said.