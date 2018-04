× Walls Elementary teacher’s assistant charged with fondling

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A Desoto County teacher’s assistant has been charged with fondling by a person in a position of trust.

Francis Karl Respess worked at Walls Elementary School.

The 60-year-old was charged and booked into the Desoto County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

No other information was made available.

