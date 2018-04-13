× Two Memphis police officers busted in undercover drug operation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis police officers are behind bars after they allegedly tried to protect a load of heroin entering the city.

According to police, the Organized Crime Unit set up a sting after receiving a tip back in February that two officers were stealing drugs and money during traffic stops.

Subsequent traffic stops involving an undercover officer and the accused corroborated that claim.

On April 5 one of those officers, Terrion Bryson, contacted an undercover officer about protecting a shipment of narcotics scheduled to be moved into the city.

After several calls back and forth, Bryson told the undercover he needed another officer, Kevin Coleman, to help protect 2.5 kilograms of heroin from “being seized by legitimate law enforcement activities.”

The undercover officer agreed and stated he would pay them $9,000 — with half of it up front — if they would complete the job. Bryson collected his payment from a car parked at a Wal-Mart on Austin Peay, police said.

Thursday night, Bryson and Coleman, who was on duty and driving a Memphis Police Department vehicle, met the undercover officer and followed him to a storage unit on Millbranch.

The men were paid and left. Police later took them into custody in a parking lot on Raines Road. Both men were armed.

Memphis police said both men were charged with criminal attempt felony, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.