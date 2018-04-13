× Teenager sentenced to 50 years for raping, assaulting counselor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager who brutally raped and assaulted a youth counselor in 2016 was sentenced to 50 years in prison with no parole.

Noah Freeman, 18, will be placed on the Violent Sex Offender Registry and on community supervision for life. He pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated rape, attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

According to District Attorney General Amy Weirich, Freeman, who was 16 at the time of the attack, had been in custody for a sexual assault on a 6-year-old girl he tied to a tree in 2013 in Sevier County in East Tennessee. He was transferred to Shelby County for more treatment in 2016.

During an interview with a counselor, he held a pen to her throat and threatened to kill her if she did not cooperate.

He then punched her several times in the face, choked her with the strings of her hooded sweatshirt, then pulled down her pants and forced an aerosol can into her vagina. He forced her to perform oral sex several times.

The counselor finally escaped when Freeman was distracted by the voice of a cleaning lady and a male staff member arrived and subdued the attacker.

The victim said she has been to numerous doctors and counselors since the attack, continues to pay medical bills and struggles with sleep and feeling safe.

“Typically when you have a nightmare, you wake up and the nightmare is over,” the counselor testified in Friday’s hearing. “Not mine. I feel like I have been in a nightmare for the past two years and it all started on March 11, 2016, when I was sexually assaulted and almost killed on the job.”