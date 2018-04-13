× Person of interest sought in sexual assault investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help identifying a person of interest in a sexual assault investigation.

According to police, the female victim was caught on camera leaving the Exxon gas station at 1335 South Bellevue with the man earlier this month. Sometime later he allegedly attacked her.

Employees said the man is known to frequent the area, but so far police have not been able to locate him.

If you can help identify him, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.