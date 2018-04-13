× Penny Hardaway adds Tyler Harris, Alex Lomax to rookie season roster

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New Memphis Tigers coach Penny Hardaway has added another big name to his rookie season roster.

On Friday, Tyler Harris announced he would be staying home and donning Tiger blue this fall.

Harris joins fellow guard and East High star Alex Lomax and Jayden Hardaway as Penny’s first big grabs.

Lomax had signed with Wichita State in November. Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall released Lomax from his letter of intent after Memphis hired Hardaway last month.

Lomax was named Tennessee’s Class AAA Mr. Basketball his sophomore and junior seasons in high school. He helped Memphis East win three consecutive state titles and twice was named the most valuable player of the state tournament.

Jayden Hardaway, who is Penny Hardaway’s son, played on his dad’s Memphis East team until spending this past season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The top two point guards in Memphis will both be Tigers. Cordova’s Tyler Harris picks Penny and the Tigers and joins East High star Alex Lomax. Great get for Penny Hardaway. pic.twitter.com/FBmVoLhOxa — Mike Ceide (@MCeide_WREG3) April 13, 2018

4-Star point guard and Tennessee Mister Basketball Tyler Harris stays home—picking Penny and the Tigers over the Baylor Bears. pic.twitter.com/S6HXMuuwWs — Mike Ceide (@MCeide_WREG3) April 13, 2018

Say hello to the Tigers new backcourt of the future—fellow 4-Star guards @iamalo02 and @iamyoungty1. Best part—BOTH are home grown talents and BOTH were going elsewhere until Penny Hardaway was hired. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/gwpV0wDCka — Mike Ceide (@MCeide_WREG3) April 13, 2018