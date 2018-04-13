Penny Hardaway adds Tyler Harris, Alex Lomax to rookie season roster
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New Memphis Tigers coach Penny Hardaway has added another big name to his rookie season roster.
On Friday, Tyler Harris announced he would be staying home and donning Tiger blue this fall.
Harris joins fellow guard and East High star Alex Lomax and Jayden Hardaway as Penny’s first big grabs.
Lomax had signed with Wichita State in November. Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall released Lomax from his letter of intent after Memphis hired Hardaway last month.
Lomax was named Tennessee’s Class AAA Mr. Basketball his sophomore and junior seasons in high school. He helped Memphis East win three consecutive state titles and twice was named the most valuable player of the state tournament.
Jayden Hardaway, who is Penny Hardaway’s son, played on his dad’s Memphis East team until spending this past season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.