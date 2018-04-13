× Mid-South under “Enhanced” risk of severe weather Friday evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — High winds, heavy rain, lighting, hail and even tornadoes are possible during the overnight hours as storms move through the Mid-South late Friday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, tornadoes are possible primarily in Arkansas Friday night and Mississippi overnight into Saturday afternoon.

With the potential for so much rain, the majority of the WREG viewing area has been placed under and Flash Flood Watch. That alert will remain active until Saturday afternoon.

Areas along the Mississippi River have been placed under a Flood Warning or Flood Advisory.

