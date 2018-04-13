× Memphis Police officer arrested on domestic violence charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer has been relieved of duty following an arrest stemming from a domestic violence incident.

Alfonzo Webber, 37, was arrested April 10 in the 1900 block of Chartridge in Cordova. He was off-duty at the time.

According to court records, the incident involved a juvenile who was the child of Webber’s fiance. Webber allegedly put the boy in a chokehold and got into a fight during an argument.

Webber faces domestic violence charges. He was released from the Shelby County Jail on Wednesday, according to jail records.

Webber has been employed by the Memphis Police Department since August of 2004 and is currently assigned to the Mt. Moriah Station, MPD said.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is handling the criminal investigation. The alleged incident happened outside Memphis city limits.