Mark Giannini arrested on aggravated statutory rape charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Shelby County businessman is once again in trouble with the law.

Mark Giannini was booked into the county jail on aggravated statutory rape charges overnight.

Details on the latest case as well as his mugshot have not been released at this time.

In September, Ginannini received a four year sentence, including two years credit for time served, after entering a guilty plea to a felony drug charge.

He was also granted probation and given a fine.

He was also charged in two separate rape cases that are both still awaiting trial. He was acquitted in a third.

In September he was released on his own recognizance after reportedly attempting to bribe and coerce a witness . Those are felony charges.